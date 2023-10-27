Creative star returns to the team: Portsmouth team news and predicted XI to face Reading

The latest Portsmouth team news as John Mousinho’s side gear up to face Reading in League One tomorrow afternoon.

Portsmouth come into this weekend’s clash with Reading looking to continue their impressive unbeaten run. Nine wins and five draws in 14 League One games has them top of the table, four points clear of Oxford United in 2nd place.

John Mousinho’s side haven’t lost a third-tier game since March and will be keen to extend their record-breaking run here.

Reading are down in 23rd having lost four consecutive games and are already eight points away from safety. Their four-point deduction hasn’t helped and as a result of their mismanagement, significant protests are planned for this weekend’s game.

Portsmouth team news

Prior to the game, Mousinho confirmed that Portsmouth would be without left-back Connor Ogilvie for six to eight weeks. He returned to the starting XI in the 0-0 draw with Cambridge United but after suffering an ankle injury, he faces an extended spell out shortly after coming back from a groin problem.

The likes of Marlon Pack and Tom Lowery remain out. Gavin Whyte and Sean Raggett have been back in training after missing the midweek game through illness while Christian Saydee trained on Wednesday too.

Predicted XI

Norris (GK)

Rafferty

Shaughnessy

Poole

Sparkes

Morrell

Robertson

Lane

Anjorin

Saydee

Bishop

Zak Swanson started in the week but Joe Rafferty has been the main starter this season, so he could return to the team. On the other side, creative ace Jack Sparkes will come back in for the injured Ogilvie barring any surprise blows.

In midfield, the partnership of Joe Morrell and Alex Robertson could continue, though Ben Stevenson is also an option. There’s room for changes going forward and after starting again against Cambridge United, Abu Kamara could perhaps benefit from a rest. That could mean Tino Anjorin comes in, while Christian Saydee shifts to the left.

Up top, Colby Bishop will almost certainly retain his place.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 tomorrow afternoon.