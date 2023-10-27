‘Back to winning ways’ – Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday lunchtime.

Leeds United come into this weekend’s game against Huddersfield Town looking to bounce back from a disappointing midweek loss to Stoke City. The Potters ran out 1-0 winners, with Patrick Bamford missing a penalty in the second-half.

The Whites had won three in a row prior to the midweek loss. They still sit 3rd in the table, but they’re now nine points away from the automatic promotion spots.

As for Huddersfield Town, they were unable to build on the win over QPR, losing to Cardiff City.

It was a comprehensive home defeat with goals from Callum Robinson, Dimitrios Goutas, Yakou Meite and Perry Ng condemning the Terriers to a 4-0 loss. It further highlighted the big task ahead of Darren Moore as they look set for a fight for Championship survival.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Leeds United will be thoroughly disappointed with their performance and the result in midweek but they have a fantastic chance to put things right this weekend. Huddersfield will have had their morale dented again after a dismal midweek display of their own.

“The Terriers just don’t have enough to cause the Whites serious problems in my opinion. And, given some of the attacking talent the hosts possess, it should be a fairly comfortable win.

“Leeds get back to winning ways here. I’ll go for a 3-0 home win.”

Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 3-0

Harry Mail

“Leeds were left disappointed after their 1-0 loss to Stoke last time out but will see Huddersfield as a team they can beat on their own patch.

“Daniel Farke’s side risk falling way behind Leicester City and Ipswich Town if they don’t start winning more games. I think they’ll have too much for the Terriers here, but it may not be as easy as people think.”

Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 2-1