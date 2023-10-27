‘At last’ – Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Sunday.

Sheffield Wednesday come into this weekend’s game with Rotherham United still rooted to the bottom of the table. They’re the only winless side left in the division and have fallen to two defeats away from home to start Danny Rohl’s reign.

The Owls put in a display that was improved on many fronts against Plymouth Argyle in the week. However, the same defensive frailties led to a 3-0 defeat on the road.

As for Rotherham United, they picked up a huge midweek win over Coventry City. The Millers are in the relegation fight with Wednesday having won just twice in 12 games but after their victory over the Sky Blues, they’ll be hopeful of kicking on here.

Matt Taylor’s side continue to struggle on the road though, claiming just a point from six Championship games on their travels.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Although Rotherham got that huge win in the week, this is a great chance for Sheffield Wednesday to claim a first win. Despite the disharmony between the fans and ownership, the Hillsborough crowd has to get behind Rohl and his side on his home bow. We’ve seen before how influential the home faithful can be and they could have a huge part to play here.

“There were signs of improvement under Rohl against Plymouth before it ultimately came undone and given the away record Rotherham have, there is a chance of a win here.

“The Millers will be keen to build on that midweek win, but I’ve just got a feeling Wednesday will get it done, at last.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United prediction: 2-1

Harry Mail

“Sheffield Wednesday need to start winning if they are to stand any chance of survival this season and this will be seen as one that can get their first victory in.

“However, Rotherham come into it on the back of an impressive win over Coventry City and that will give them plenty of confidence ahead of their short trip to Hillsborough.

”I do think Wednesday will at least avoid defeat here, but I feel like the Millers might frustrate them.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United prediction: 1-1