‘Another win’ – Middlesbrough vs Stoke City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Middlesbrough vs Stoke City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Middlesbrough come into this weekend’s clash with Stoke City looking to continue their impressive rise up the Championship table. After a slow start, Michael Carrick’s side have now won six in a row, rising from the relegation zone to 9th.

Boro defeated Norwich City in the week to continue their run. Goals from Sam Greenwood and Sammy Silvera secured the victory.

Stoke City will be hoping to continue a turnaround of their own after winning back-to-back Championship games. After defeating Sunderland, the Potters beat Leeds United 1-0 on Wednesday night, with Patrick Bamford missing a second half penalty.

It will be hoped the best is still yet to come from Stoke though. They sit 17th after revamping their squad over the summer.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This should be an interesting one for Stoke City. They’ve claimed two wins against two decent teams, but both Sunderland and Leeds have had moments of weakness and inconsistency of late.

“Middlesbrough on the other hand, since picking up a first win of the season, they’ve hardly looked back. They’re making a charge up the league and will know that a seventh-straight victory here will likely lift them into the play-off spots.

“I think they’ll get that win too. Stoke can pose problems but their away record is poor. That might stop them from making it three consecutive wins. Middlesbrough are on the march and I think they’ll get another win here.”

Middlesbrough vs Stoke City prediction: 2-1

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Harry Mail

“Middlesbrough are flying under Michael Carrick at the moment and will take some stopping as they look to get promoted this season.

“Stoke are in for a tough test at the Riverside Stadium but will be in confident mood after recent wins over the likes of Sunderland and Leeds United. This one may be a step too far for the Potters though.”



Middlesbrough vs Stoke City prediction: 1-0