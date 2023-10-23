Update emerges on Millwall’s chances of landing 50-year-old as new boss

Millwall’s former player Kevin Muscat is unlikely to become the new manager at The Den, reporter Alex Crook has said on X.

Millwall have seen plenty of names linked with their vacant managerial post. The decision to part ways with Gary Rowett was one that caught people off-guard but it was one that some sections of the Lions’ support had been calling for.

Since then, former Millwall man Muscat has been mentioned as one candidate for the job. He appeared in betting odds early on and given his previous time as a favourite at The Den, there were some calls for him to return in the dugout.

However, reporter Alex Crook has now said on Twitter that the Australian is ‘unlikely’ to be named the club’s new boss.

Understand Kevin Muscat is unlikely to be the new #Millwall manager at this stage — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) October 23, 2023

No further details or explanation have emerged, but it seems he’s one potential candidate to cross off the list.

The search continues

Millwall had Muscat on the books from 2003 to 2005, with the defender playing 62 times across that spell. He would hang up his boots in the summer of 2012, taking up his first managerial role with Melbourne Victory in October 2013.

Muscat’s extended spell there was him land a post at Sint-Truiden in Belgium but after a tough time there, he went to Japan with Yokohama F.M in 2021. He’s been a big hit there and following his success and the opening of the Millwall vacancy, he was tipped for a return.

However, it seems he’s not a serious contender, meaning the Lions’ search continues. Adam Barrett is leading the Championship side on an interim basis while it remains to be seen who the concrete candidates are for the job.

Millwall played out a 1-1 draw with Preston North End over the weekend, leaving them 14th in the Championship table.