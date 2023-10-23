‘Tough one’ – Wycombe Wanderers vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Wycombe Wanderers vs Bolton Wanderers prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Wycombe Wanderers head into the game on the back of their 2-2 draw with Peterborough United last time out. They are currently sat in eight position in the League One table.

Matt Bloomfield’s side are only two points off the play-offs. The Chairboys could rise into the top six if they win their upcoming fixture.

Bolton find themselves in 4th position and they beat Northampton Town 2-1 at home last time out. Dion Charles and Randell Williams scored for them against the Cobblers.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“There isn’t too much to split these two teams at the moment. Bolton are only three points above Wycombe in the table at the moment.

“Promotion is the aim for both clubs so this clash will be seen as an important one by both. The Trotters will be eager to win to avoid slipping too far off the top two, whereas the Chairboys will be keen to rise into the play-offs after their steady start to the season.

“This is a tough one to call. It will be a close game between two decent sides in League One so will call it a draw.”

Wycombe Wanderers vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: 1-1

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

James Ray

“While their form has been a little patchy at times, Bolton hold a good position in the table. This is a tough game for them though, and it would be a real boost to their confidence if they were to come out on top.

“Wycombe have been a little inconsistent as well but at home, they’re a tough side to overcome. Bloomfield’s sure have won three of their last four at Adams Park and have good record against Bolton.

“I’ll be interested to see how this one pans out but I think the hosts might just snatch a narrow win. I’ll say 1-0 to Wycombe.”

Wycombe Wanderers vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: 1-0