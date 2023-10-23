‘The wind in their sails’ – Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Millwall began the post-Gary Rowett era with a 1-1 draw against Preston North End at the weekend. A fantastic Zian Flemming strike secured a point for caretaker boss Adam Barrett after Mads Frokjaer-Jensen had given the hosts the lead.

The draw means the Lions sit 14th in the Championship table, still three points away from the play-off spots.

As for Blackburn Rovers, they moved to 15th after picking up a victory at home to Cardiff City. A goal from Joe Rankin-Costello was enough to secure a second consecutive win for Jon Dahl Tomasson and co.

It wasn’t quite the goal-fest that took place when the two sides met in the EFL Cup, but Rovers will just be pleased to have got another Championship win on the board.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Blackburn aren’t the best side on the road, so this might be a good chance for caretaker boss Barrett to get a Millwall win under his belt. Prior to their big win over QPR before the break, Rovers had lost three straight away from home.

“The Den isn’t quite the fortress it has been before though. Millwall have won twice in six there so with Tomasson’s side carrying some momentum, they should be hopeful of claiming another victory.

“It’s a tough one to call but Blackburn have the wind in their sails. We could be seeing the start of their push up the table, so I’ll back them to get a win here.”

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 1-2

Luke Phelps

“Millwall look like they’ll just try and get through this phase without a manager with as many points as possible.

“They got a decent point at Preston over the weekend and so they’re still a side capable of giving good teams a good battle, but I think Blackburn will be a tougher test than Preston.

“Millwall have a bit more pressure on them being back at The Den, but they host a Blackburn side who’ve turned a corner in recent weeks.

“I think both teams would settle for a point in this one.”

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 1-1