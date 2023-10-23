Sunderland man given green light to extend loan until January

Sunderland defender Zak Johnson will remain at Hartlepool United until January, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland gave the youngster the green light to head out the exit door in September. He left the Championship side on an initial one-month deal.

Johnson, 19, has since impressed with Hartlepool in the National League. The centre-back has made five league appearances for the Pools.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Sunderland Echo, he will now remain with John Askey’s side until the New Year. He will then be assessed by his parent club when the next transfer window opens.

Johnson has been on the books at Sunderland for his whole career to date. He has risen up through the academy ranks of the North East club and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent times.

The teenager has made two first-team appearances for the Black Cats to date as well and is under contract at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2026.

He remains down the pecking order of Tony Mowbray’s senior team at the moment though due to the abundance of options that they already have in his position at their disposal, hence why he was loaned out to Hartlepool last month.

Johnson’s temporary switch to the Pools has been a chance for him to get some regular game time under his belt and boost his development.

The prospect has played 36 times for Sunderland’s U21s team to date in all competitions but playing in the fifth tier will be better for him as opposed to playing youth football still.

Mowbray’s men were beaten 2-1 away at Stoke City over the weekend and face Leicester City away tomorrow night.