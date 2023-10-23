Stockport County looking at striker who Blackburn Rovers had on trial

Stockport County are casting their eyes over Welling United striker Ollie Godziemski, reports Alan Nixon.

Stockport County are taking a look at the youngster on trial. The League Two side have a decision to make over whether to offer him a deal.

Godziemski, 19, spent time training with Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers over the summer, as per Nixon. However, he didn’t end up moving to Ewood Park.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Nixon reports that he has played for the Hatters’ youth side recently and ‘could’ be handed a contract by Dave Challinor’s side.

Stockport eye attacker

Stockport could see Godziemski as a possible option for the future. He has the potential to grow and develop in the future as the North West club aim to rise up the Football League.

The teenager impressed with Welling in the Youth Cup in the last campaign with some eye-catching performances. Their first-team operates in the sixth tier and finished 16th out of 24th.

However, his current club are facing a real battle to hold on to him at the moment. They haven’t stood in the way of him having trials at both Blackburn and now Stockport.

The latter are currently top of the fourth tier table after an impressive start to the season. They beat Grimsby Town 3-2 at Edgeley Park last time out.

Challinor’s men were beaten in the play-off final on penalties at Wembley last term to Carlisle United and are aiming to bounce back from that disappointment with automatic promotion.

They are back in action tomorrow night with an away trip to Crewe Alexandra as they look to keep their momentum going. In the meantime, Godziemski will be hoping to impress and land a switch from non-league.