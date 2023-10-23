‘Settle for a draw’ – MK Dons vs Bradford City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their MK Dons vs Bradford City prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Tuesday night.

MK Dons boss Mike Williamson takes charge of his first home game in charge of the club against Bradford City on Tuesday night. The new manager hasn’t able to have an instant impact, losing to Accrington Stanley in his first game in charge over the weekend.

As a result, the Dons sit 18th in League Two, seven points away from the play-offs.

As for Bradford City, they played out a 1-1 draw with Wrexham as caretaker boss Kevin McDonald maintained his unbeaten record in charge. The Bantams are 11th in the table but will have designs of a promotion push.

Time will tell just who their new boss is though amid rumours that Karl Robinson turned down the chance to talk with the club.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s a pretty tough game to call given that MK are under the new management of Williamson and caretaker boss McDonald is still in charge of Bradford. Time will tell just where these managerial changes put these two, but both hold ambitions of pushing back into the promotion fight.

“Williamson might need time to get his play style and philosophy settled in but his time at Gateshead shows just what he can do when given that time to get things working.

“I don’t think he’ll claim a first win here, but it could end level. Bradford will be hopeful of claiming all three but I think they’ll have to settle for a draw. I’ll say 1-1.”

MK Dons vs Bradford City prediction: 1-1

Luke Phelps

“This feels like a huge game for MK Dons. They’ve got a good manager in Williamson, but this result here might dictate their fortunes for the rest of this season.

“Bradford will also view this as a big game. They need to take points from the teams below them, and they go into this one in a decent vein of form too.

“I reckon Bradford have the momentum here and whilst MK Dons will give a good fight, I fear that they might lose this one.”

MK Dons vs Bradford City prediction: 1-2