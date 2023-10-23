‘Same old debate’ – Stoke City man leaves reporter divided after 6/10 performance vs Sunderland

Stoke City claimed a much-needed, 2-1 win over Sunderland in the Championship on Saturday.

Stoke City and Alex Neil relieved some pressure on themselves after claiming an impressive win over Neil’s former employers Sunderland on Saturday.

It’s only the Potters‘ fourth win of the Championship season so far, with Stoke moving up into 20th place of the table and now five points above the drop zone.

Several names stood out on Saturday, including Ben Pearson and Enda Stevens, though full-back Ki-Jana Hoever gave one of his more disappointing performances.

The Dutchman returned on loan from Wolves in the summer and has since made nine Championship appearances this season, scoring once and assisting twice.

He showcased his attacking quality in the second half of last season after scoring four in 15 league outings for the Potters, though question marks remain over the right-back’s defensive game.

StokeonTrent Live rated his Hoever’s performance vs Sunderland as a 6/10, with journalist Peter Smith adding:

“Same old debate about quality and threat going forward against gifting Jack Clarke space to score equaliser. A genuine threat up the wing and prepared to stand up to Clarke when he was switched on.”

Hoever at Stoke City…

Hoever has time and time again shown that he’s a very good attacking full-back. But on a few too many occasions he’s been exposed defensively, with Sunderland’s equaliser on Saturday’s being somewhat Hoever’s fault.

The full-back position is arguably the most difficult in modern football with players like Hoever needing to be able to run up and down the pitch for 90 minutes, doing both defensive and attacking duties.

And Hoever has shown glimpses of a solid defender, even on Saturday going up against one of the best players in the league in Jack Clarke, so with time, he could become a very well-rounded player.

Stoke City return to action vs Leeds United on Wednesday night.