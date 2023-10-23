Report names three Birmingham City players who could be moved on next summer

Birmingham City may have to offload Neil Etheridge, Scott Hogan, and Ivan Sunjic before they can ‘have a real go at signings’, says Alan Nixon.

Birmingham City got off to a losing start under the management of Wayne Rooney on Saturday, losing 1-0 at Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

A late goal gifted Michael Carrick’s side all three points against former United teammate Rooney, who managed to implement some new tactics on the day, despite it being only his first game at the helm.

Blues donned the high press and looked to be more attacking in their approach, and with a few signings of his own, Rooney’s Birmingham City could be a new-look side altogether.

But Nixon revealed on Patreon yesterday that the club may need to offload some big-earners before they can really give Rooney the backing he’ll want.

Nixon suggests that Etheridge, Hogan, and Sunjic could potentially be moved on at the end of the season, with all three players on ‘big contracts from past regimes’.

It’s also added that Etheridge and Hogan have both received pay rises during their time at the club.

After Saturday’s defeat, Birmingham City now sit in 7th place of the Championship table, having won just two of their last eight league fixtures.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Big changes at Birmingham City…

Rooney’s arrival could mark the start of some more big changes at Birmingham City, despite a lot of change in the boardroom and within the playing staff over the summer.

The club still has a lot of players from before who were either signed for a lot of money or signed on big contracts, or both of course, and so there’s a few names who look set to be moved on next summer.

Hogan and Etheridge may be nailed on to leave given their contracts and also the fact that both, Etheridge especially, may not play important roles going forward.

Sunjic though could be a difficult one for the club to decide; he’s had a decent season so far and stood out in Saturday’s game too.

Blues are next in action against Hull City on Wednesday night.