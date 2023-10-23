Phil Hay makes surprise revelation over Leeds United’s previous stance on exit for Everton, Burnley target

Leeds United were initially open to summer bids for Crysencio Summerville before a change in stance later in the window, The Athletic’s Phil Hay has said.

Leeds United winger Summerville came to the rescue in a big way over the weekend. The Whites were 2-0 down to Norwich City before a Shane Duffy own goal gave the visitors a glimmer of hope at Carrow Road.

With the score at 2-1, the game was finely poised for a Leeds United hero, and Summerville took that spot. He netted twice to secure a valuable 3-2 win over Daniel Farke’s side, extending their winning run to three and lifting the Whites to 3rd in the Championship table.

Now though, The Athletic has shed light on how different the Dutch dynamo’s situation could have panned out over the summer.

Summer interest in Summerville was well documented but Phil Hay has reported that Leeds United were actually open to offers for the 21-year-old in the early stages of the transfer window. Farke arrived later and was keen to hold onto him though and by the time Burnley made a late bid, the answer was a firm no.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Further interest in January?

It seems Summerville is maintaining interest looking forward too. Fabrizio Romano reported over the weekend that after the summer interest from the likes of Everton, Burnley and Bournemouth, more Premier League clubs are monitoring him with a view to January.

The form Summerville is in, Leeds United might have to fight to keep him too. His exploits against Norwich City mean he now has four goal contributions to his name in the last three games. Overall, he has four goals and two assists in nine Championship games.

At only 21, it has been no secret that Summerville is among the club’s brightest talents and after staying put in the summer, his abilities are really showing in the second-tier.