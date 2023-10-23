‘On a decent run of form’ – Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Huddersfield Town go into Tuesday night’s game having earned their first win under Darren Moore over the weekend, beating QPR 2-1 at home.

The Terriers have now lost just one of their last six in the league, drawing four and winning one, and finding themselves in 18th place of the Championship table after 12 games.

Cardiff City meanwhile are up in 11th but only three points ahead of Huddersfield. The Bluebirds have started well but are now without a win in three, losing 1-0 away at Blackburn Rovers over the weekend.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“That win for Huddersfield will have given Moore and the players a lot of confidence. Even though it was against a poor QPR side, a win is a win, and all of a sudden Huddersfield are on a decent run of form in the Championship.

“Cardiff’s positive start remains intact despite no win in three. They’ve had some tough away games of late and this is another, and so far this season, Erol Bulut’s side have been poor on the road.

“But I think Cardiff and Huddersfield are pretty evenly-matched right now, so I’ll back Cardiff for a point.”

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“I’ve got a feeling this will end level. Huddersfield got that much-needed win against QPR at the weekend and albeit against a side really struggling for form, it’s one they needed.

“Cardiff are stuttering a bit after that bright start but they still hold a good standing in the league. Bulut and co will see this as a good chance to get back on track but with their poor away form in mind, they could fall short here.

“If I had to pick a winner I’d go with the hosts, but I’ll say this ends level.”

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City prediction: 1-1