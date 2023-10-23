‘Looking good right now’ – Lincoln City vs Charlton Athletic prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Lincoln City vs Charlton Athletic prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday.

Lincoln City welcome Charlton Athletic in their first home game since Mark Kennedy’s abrupt exit last week, and it’s against a former Imps boss in Michael Appleton.

Interim boss Tom Shaw oversaw an important 1-0 win at Fleetwood Town on Saturday; Lincoln’s first win in three league games to leave them in 12th place of the League One table.

Charlton meanwhile have enjoyed a good start to life under Appleton. The Addicks are now up in 10th after a convincing 4-0 win over Reading on Saturday.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Charlton are looking good right now, and Appleton will no doubt be keen to get one over his former club. But he might not know what to expect from a Lincoln side under the new guidance of Shaw.

“Shaw oversaw a good win last time out and he’ll be keen to keep results positive, with his name potentially in the mix to replace Kennedy.

“It’ll be tough for the Imps given Charlton’s recent form. But Lincoln are formidable at home and I think they might claim a decent point in this one.”

Lincoln City vs Charlton Athletic prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“I reckon this will end level. Charlton are winning their home games and drawing their away games at the moment, helping them march up the table under former Imps boss Appleton.

“Although Mark Kennedy was moved on, Lincoln have maintained their decent home form, so they will be hopeful of getting something from their second game under Tom Shaw’s caretaker management.

“All signs point towards a draw for me. I’ll say this one ends 1-1, making for a decent point for both teams.”

Lincoln City vs Charlton Athletic prediction: 1-1