Leicester City to be without 23-year-old vs Sunderland, Maresca hopes it’s ‘nothing serious’

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed winger Yunus Akgun will miss the midweek clash with Sunderland.

Leicester City summer signing Akgun has found most of his Championship action as a substitute since his arrival. He made his latest appearance off the bench against Swansea City at the weekend but was forced off after 25 minutes.

The Foxes would win the game 3-1, maintaining their place at the top of the table. In the process, Maresca’s men also became the first side to win their first six second-tier away games.

A clash with Sunderland awaits and ahead of the tie, an update has emerged on the Turkish winger.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Leicester City boss Maresca stated that the 23-year-old will miss the tie against Sunderland. The hope is that the injury isn’t anything serious that will keep him out for a while, but he will not be involved against the Black Cats.

“He is doing a scan now,” Maresca said.

“In a bit, we are going to have some more news. Tomorrow is complicated. I don’t think so. Hopefully it’s nothing serious. Tomorrow, for sure, he’s out. Hopefully, it’s not a long time.”

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

In his absence

With Akgun out of the squad to face Sunderland, Issahaku Fatawu will likely retain his place in Leicester City’s XI. On the bench, Maresca may have Marc Albrighton and Wanya Marcal to pick from, though time will tell if the latter is recalled after a spell out of the matchday squad.

Akgun’s injury means options out wide are a bit lighter on the ground but thankfully, Maresca has some good depth throughout his ranks. There are players who can cover in his absence and if he’s forced out for a longer spell than hoped, people can come in for him if needs be.

In his nine outings for Leicester City across all competitions, Akgun has two assists to his name. The last of those came off the bench against Blackburn Rovers at the start of this month, while the other was against Liverpool in the EFL Cup.