Leicester City, Stoke City and Everton scouts watching over 19-year-old midfielder

Leicester City are sitting pretty at the top of the Championship but the Foxes will have an eye on some potential new stars regardless. They’ll have the January window to move for some fresh blood, as will second-tier rivals Stoke City.

The Potters have struggled thus far and despite the busy summer, it could be that some more fresh faces are targeted in the winter as they bid to push back up the table.

Now, it has been claimed that the duo have both identified Northern Irish starlet Sloan as a potential target.

Football Insider reports that scouts from Leicester City, Stoke City and Everton have all been making regular checks on the 19-year-old midfielder who currently plays for Larne. He’s said to have impressed those in attendance having become a first-team regular at a young age.

Mainly playing as a defensive midfielder, Sloan has played 17 times across all competitions this season. In the process, he’s chipped in with two goals and an assist.

A winter move awaits?

The Northern Irish market is one plenty of clubs have dipped into over the years and with Sloan catching the eye, it could be that Leicester City or Stoke City make a move this winter.

He’s become a regular after gaining experience in loan spells with Knockbreda and Newry City and in the process, he’s made quite the impression. Time will tell if his displays catch the eyes of bigger clubs but with a Premier League side already keen in the form of Everton, it’s clear that he’s viewed as an exciting prospect.

At only 19, you’d fancy him to be more of a signing for the future rather than someone who would come into the first-team picture right off the bat.