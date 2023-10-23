Leicester City man who was ‘outstanding’ vs Swansea is one of the best in the league: Opinion

Leicester City claimed yet another win in the Championship on Saturday, coming from 1-0 down to eventually win 3-1 at Swansea City.

Leicester City remain at the top of the Championship table after securing their 11th win of the season already, with the Foxes now five points ahead of 2nd place Ipswich Town who saw their Friday clash vs Rotherham United postponed.

Enzo Maresca’s side found an equaliser shortly before the break on Saturday with Jannik Vestergaard scoring his first goal of the season.

Issahaku Fatawu and Kelechi Iheanacho scored in the second half to eventually make the score 3-1, with several Leicester players impressing on the day, including Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The 25-year-old was on hand to provide the assist for Fatawu’s goal, with Dewsbury-Hall now having featured in all 12 of Leicester’s opening league fixtures, scoring five and assisting four more.

Leicestershire Live rated his performance on Saturday as 8/10, with journalist Jordan Blackwell adding:

“When City upped the intensity after Grimes’ opener, he was outstanding. He was at the heart of everything City did well, always supporting Mavididi on the left and creating countless chances with his movement, commitment and ball-carrying.”

The Leicester-born academy graduate has been a key first-team player for the Foxes for the past three seasons now, having previously impressed in the Championship during a loan spell with Luton Town in the 2020/21 campaign.

Dewsbury-Hall firing Leicester to the Premier League…

Leicester are a very impressive team. Maresca has been blessed with a great set of players but the Italian still deserves credit for how his side are playing this season.

And Maresca also deserves credit for getting the best out of Dewsbury-Hall. He, like most of his teammates, had a tough season in the top flight last time round, but Dewsbury-Hall is showcasing his attacking class in the Championship this time round.

His five goals makes him Leicester’s joint top scorer in the league. His four assists makes him the joint-most creative player in the league, and so too does his nine goal contributions.

He’s without doubt one of the best attacking players in the Championship right now, if not one of the best overall, and Maresca will surely be counting on him to help Leicester City maintain this unbelievable run of form.

Up next for the Foxes is a home game vs Sunderland on Tuesday night.