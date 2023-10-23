Key detail in 25-year-old’s new Oxford United deal emerges

Oxford United defender Ciaron Brown has said that his new contract will keep him at the Kassam Stadium until the summer of 2026.

Oxford United defender Brown has been a mainstay at the back since signing on an initial loan in January 2022. The temporary deal was made permanent upon his exit from Cardiff City the following summer and since then, he’s maintained a place in the side.

Operating as a left-back or centre-back, Brown has played 75 times for the U’s across all competitions. 13 of those outings have come this season, missing only one game as Liam Manning’s side have risen to 2nd place in the table.

It was confirmed last week that Brown had committed to a new deal at Oxford United. The contract was described as ‘longer-term’ but no specified length was revealed, but the Northern Irishman has now shed light on that.

As per the Witney Gazette, Brown confirmed that his new U’s deal runs until the summer of 2026.

A key role to play

Brown has started in all 11 of his League One games this season, completing the full 90 on all but two occasions. The only game he missed out on was the 2-1 defeat to Port Vale, remaining an unused substitute as Oxford United fell to just one of two third-tier defeats so far this campaign.

The 25-year-old’s ability to play as a left-back or left-sided centre-back makes him a valuable asset to Manning’s defensive department and at his age, he still has years ahead of him at this level and time to push on further.

It’s an exciting time for Oxford United with their new stadium plans in mind. Their bright start to this season has fans excited after a tough 2022/23 season too, so it’s no surprise that Brown has become the latest to commit his future to the club.