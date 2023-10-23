Key Blackburn Rovers man to miss Millwall tie, but two players will return from injury

Blackburn Rovers will be without captain Lewis Travis against Millwall but Scott Wharton and Andrew Moran are back in contention, Jon Dahl Tomasson has said.

Blackburn Rovers picked up a second consecutive win at the weekend, defeating Cardiff City 1-0 at home. Joe Rankin-Costello scored the only goal of the game, lifting Tomasson’s side to 15th in the table.

Club captain Travis was one of only two substitutes used by Tomasson, coming on for goalscorer Rankin-Costello in the latter stages. Now though, it has emerged that the midfielder is facing a short spell out through injury.

Speaking to the press prior to the midweek clash with Millwall, Blackburn Rovers boss Tomasson confirmed that Travis will be out for between 10 and 14 days through a calf injury.

There was a positive though. Defender Wharton will be fit to return to contention, as will loaned-in attacker Moran.

🗣️ JDT: "The good news is that Scott Wharton and Andy Moran are both back. [Harry] Leonard needs minutes so will play for the Under-21s against Burnley tomorrow so that he’s up to speed for the next period."#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/1IqFAYH3PN — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) October 23, 2023

Wharton’s absence saw youngsters Tom Atcheson and Pat Gamble named on the bench. Moran was omitted due to a slight issue picked up while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland’s U21s.

Welcome returns

Wharton has mainly played a supporting role this season so it seems unlikely that he comes into the starting XI in place of either Dom Hyam or Hayden Carter. Moran on the other hand could find himself in the lineup, though he may start out on the Blackburn Rovers bench to remain a little more cautious over his return.

Regardless, their returns will mean Tomasson has a bit more depth in his ranks again.

For Travis, it will be hoped that his slight calf injury won’t keep him out for longer than expected. It will be important his return is managed carefully too given how muscle problems can worsen if not given enough time to recover.

The skipper’s absence means Hyam will likely retain the armband. Summer signing Sondre Tronstad should also keep his starting spot in defensive midfield, though Jake Garrett is an option.