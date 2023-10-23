‘Just terrible’ – West Brom vs QPR prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their West Brom vs QPR prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday.

West Brom welcome strugglers QPR to The Hawthorns tomorrow night, with the Baggies looking to move up into the top six of the Championship table.

Carlos Corberan’s side sit in 9th after a goalless draw at home vs Plymouth Argyle last time out, with West Brom having lost just one of their last seven in the Championship.

Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR meanwhile are down in 22nd after yet another defeat on Saturday. The R’s lost 2-1 away at Huddersfield Town, having won just two of their opening 12 this season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“QPR are just terrible at the minute. Every week fans hope to see some kind of improvement, but every week it seems like they’re getting worse.

“Ainsworth’s team selection on Saturday was questionable once again and West Brom will view this as a must-win game in their bid to earn promotion to the Premier League.

“The Baggies have been slightly inconsistent this season, but I think they win this game comfortably.”

West Brom vs QPR prediction: 3-0

James Ray

“It’s just hard to see things getting better for QPR. The mood around the club is so low at the moment and while Ainsworth has previously been the kind of figure to galvanise teams in tough spots, it’s just not working at the moment.

“West Brom are in patchy form and have been for much of the season but they’ve got a decent home record and should be looking at nothing less than three points from this one.

“I’m going for a home win, and a fairly routine one at that.”

West Brom vs QPR prediction: 2-0