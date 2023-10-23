‘Just no stopping them’ – Leicester City vs Sunderland prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leicester City vs Sunderland prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Leicester City come into their midweek clash with Sunderland after their 3-1 away win over Swansea City put them in the Championship record books. It marked the first time a team has won their first six games on the road in the second-tier.

As a result of their win, the Foxes remain top. They’re now five points clear, though 2nd placed Ipswich Town have a game in hand after their match with Rotherham United was postponed on Friday.

As for Sunderland, they fell to defeat against former boss Alex Neil. Star man Jack Clarke quickly levelled the scored after Ryan Mmaee’s opener but a goal from Luke McNally early into the second half condemned the Black Cats to a 2-1 defeat.

Tony Mowbray’s men still sit 6th in the table but have now lost two in a row.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“We all know the problems Sunderland can pose but with Leicester City playing like this, there’s just no stopping them at the moment. 11 wins in 12 games tells you all you need to know about Enzo Maresca’s side and just how they’re going about their bid for a Premier League return.

“Sunderland will be looking to snatch something though and with someone like Jack Clarke in the ranks, there’s always a chance they can nick a goal.

“However, even if they do get on the scoresheet, I don’t think it’ll be enough to prevent a home win.”

Leicester City vs Sunderland prediction: 2-0

Luke Phelps

“Sunderland will be really disappointed after that defeat vs Stoke, and with a growing injury list at the Stadium of Light, I fear that Mowbray’s side cold quickly drop out of the top six.

“Leicester are just unbelievable. They’re winning games with ease and they’re arguably not playing at their best, so I think Sunderland could really struggle tomorrow night.

“The Black Cats have good players and still pose an obvious threat, but for me, Leicester win this with ease given the injuries and poor recent form of Sunderland.”

Leicester City vs Sunderland prediction: 2-0