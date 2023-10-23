‘In for an uphill battle’ – Wigan Athletic vs Oxford United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Wigan Athletic vs Oxford United prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Wigan Athletic claimed a much-needed win at the weekend, defeating Exeter City 2-0 away from home. It brought an end to a four-game losing streak for the Latics and moved them within three points of safety.

Shaun Maloney’s side still sit 21st place in the table but they have two games in hand on Carlisle United above them.

As for Oxford United, their winning run was halted with a 1-1 draw against Blackpool at the weekend but they still hold a strong standing in League One. Liam Manning’s side remain 2nd with a five-point gap and a game in hand on 3rd placed Barnsley.

The U’s have still lost just two league games all season and are keeping pace with leaders Portsmouth.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Oxford have won four straight away games in League One and while Wigan picked up a much-needed, confidence-boosting win over the weekend, I’m leaning towards a victory for the visitors here.

“The U’s have been fantastic this season and the late disappointment at the weekend should only motivate them.

“We’ve seen glimpses of what the Latics can do but they might be in for an uphill battle against Oxford. I’m going for a fairly routine 2-0 win for the away side.”

Wigan Athletic vs Oxford United prediction: 0-2

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Harry Mail

“Wigan will be fine this season. They have a decent manager in Shaun Maloney and their 2-0 away win at Exeter City last time out will give them some confident.

“Oxford have made an impressive start to the new campaign under Liam Manning and will be hoping they can get promoted to the Championship. They are 2nd in the table and are only three points behind leaders Portsmouth.

“The U’s drew 1-1 with Blackpool in their last outing and were left disappointed after they conceded late on. I think there will be a similar outcome for them against the Latics.”

Wigan Athletic vs Oxford United prediction: 1-1