‘Far too soft’ – Norwich City vs Middlesbrough prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Norwich City vs Middlesbrough prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday.

Norwich City host Middlesbrough in the Championship tomorrow night, with the Canaries looking for a first win in three.

David Wagner’s side were two goals in front of Leeds United on Saturday before conceding three in the second half and dropping down into 10th place of the table.

Boro meanwhile beat Birmingham City 1-0 on Saturday. Michael Carrick’s men are now up into 13th place of the Championship table and have won their last six in all competitions.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Norwich started well this season whilst Middlesbrough started poorly. But they’re level on points now and all the momentum is with Boro.

“They got a good win against Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham City last time out, and they’ve had some good results on the road of late too.

“Norwich will be disheartened by their defeat vs Leeds but they showcased their attacking quality that day. I don’t think this in form Boro side will be as hard to break down, though.

“I’m going to back Norwich to end Middlesbrough’s winning run here and take a point.”

Norwich City vs Middlesbrough prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“That late collapse against Leeds United should be a real concern for Norwich. They’ve been far too soft in this recent run of poor form and with Middlesbrough carrying plenty of momentum, I can see the visitors taking the win here.

“There’s no doubt that Norwich have the players – especially in attack – to cause Boro some problems but at the back, they could be exposed once again. Carrick’s side have found form and their high confidence has them in a good position ahead of this one.

“Norwich could snatch a point if they put in an improved display but on this run, I think they’ll fall short once again.”

Norwich City vs Middlesbrough prediction: 1-2