Ex-Rotherham United, Preston North End and Middlesbrough man announces retirement aged 29

Former Rotherham United, Preston North End and Middlesbrough defender Darnell Fisher has announced his retirement.

The right-back cut ties with Middlesbrough at the end of last season. His contract at the Riverside Stadium expired in late June.

Boro made the decision not to extend his contract and he subsequently became a free agent after officially leaving the Championship side. The 29-year-old, who is from Reading, has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

However, he has now hung up his boots due to ongoings injury problems, as announced on his personal Instagram account.

Fisher made 211 appearances in his career and scored two goals from defence. He now has a big decision to make on what to do next, whether that be staying in football in a capacity such as coaching or leaving the game completely and doing something else.

He started out at Eldon Celtic and Farnborough in non-league before Celtic snapped him up in 2011. The right-back was handed his first professional deal by the Scottish giants.

Fisher was a regular for the Hoops at various youth levels before going on make 21 appearances for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away from Celtic Park at St Johnstone to get some experience under his belt.

Rotherham then landed him on a permanent basis in 2016 and he spent one impressive year with the Millers, playing 35 games in all competitions before Preston came calling.

Fisher made 177 outings for the Lilywhites and was a regular in their starting XI.

Middlesbrough brought him in back in 2021 but he struggled for game time at the Riverside Stadium due to injuries and played only once for them over the past two years before his exit.