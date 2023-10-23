‘Encouraging’, ‘7/10’ – QPR man who impressed vs Huddersfield is finally proving his worth: Opinion

QPR lost 2-1 away at Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Saturday.

QPR succumbed to yet another defeat in the Championship, with Gareth Ainsworth’s side having gone two goals behind within 14 minutes of the game on Saturday.

Jake Clarke-Salter then pulled one back before the break. But the R’s were unable to take anything from the game and they remain in 22nd place of the Championship table, with just eight points from their opening 12 games of the season.

But the scorer that day, Clarke-Salter, impressed in what was an overall poor performance from QPR.

The former Chelsea man has now started the last four for his side after missing the start of the season through injury, and he’s quickly becoming a very important player for Ainsworth.

West London Sport rated his performance vs Huddersfield as a 7/10, also writing:

“Did well. An encouraging performance – not least because the previously injury-plagued defender carried on and completed the match despite seeming to hurt his groin in the first half. He scored with a header from another Dozzell corner, hit the bar in the second half and won a number of challenges.”

Clarke-Salter has now made 22 Championship appearances for QPR since joining on a free transfer ahead of lasty season.

Clarke-Salter coming good for QPR

Whenever Clarke-Salter has played, his quality has been evident.

But the former Chelsea man has often struggled with injury which has kept him from putting together a really extended run of appearances for the R’s, which is obviously a blow to both QPR and the player.

Clarke-Salter though is seemingly in shape and he’s showing the fans and Ainsworth what he’s capable of. Ainsworth though needs to manage him properly as to help Clarke-Salter avoid getting any more injuries.

If he can stay fit and stay in the side then it’ll certainly improve QPR’s chances of a turnaround in form.

QPR head to West Brom in the Championship tomorrow night.