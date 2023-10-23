Duo could return for R’s: QPR team news and predicted XI to face West Brom

The latest QPR team news as Gareth Ainsworth’s side gear up to face West Brom in the Championship.

QPR head to The Hawthorns to face West Brom tomorrow night, with the R’s looking to end a run of four-straight defeats in the Championship.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side lost 2-1 away at Huddersfield Town over the weekend, remaining in 22nd place of the Championship table having taken just eight points from their opening 12 games.

West Brom meanwhile are up in 9th. They drew 0-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle over the weekend and have lost just one of their last seven in the league.

QPR team news

As per West London Sport, QPR hope to have Steve Cook and Lyndon Dykes back for Tuesday’s game at West Brom, with both having missed the Huddersfield game with injuries thought not to be major.

Morgan Fox remains sidelined for a while longer with a knee injury.

Predicted XI

(5-2-2-1)

Begovic (GK)

Paal

Clarke-Salter

Dunne

Colback

Cannon

Field

Dozzell

Chair

Willock

Armstrong

Something needs to change for QPR. They’re desperate for a win and Ainsworth seems to be edging closer to the exit door with every defeat.

Osman Kakay is a definite weak link in the side and he could be dropped, but with no first-team centre-backs able to step in (providing Cook isn’t), Jack Colback could potentially drop back into a back-five.

Elsewhere, expect Reggie Cannon to start after making his debut vs Huddersfield, with Chris Willock and Ilias Chair potentially playing behind Sinclair Armstrong as the lone striker.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 8pm.