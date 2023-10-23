‘Don’t stand much of a chance’ – Cambridge United vs Portsmouth prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Cambridge United vs Portsmouth prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Cambridge United dropped to 18th in the League One table over the weekend as their concerning winless run continued. Mark Bonner’s side lost 1-0 away to Cheltenham Town, who were winless prior to the tie.

As a result, the U’s are without a victory in seven. Their encouraging start is long forgotten as they slip towards the relegation zone.

As for Portsmouth, their remarkable run continued over the weekend as another late Conor Shaughnessy goal snatched them a victory. It means they’re still undefeated and have now won six League One games in a row.

John Mousinho’s side are top of the table and now three points clear of Oxford United, though the U’s have a game in hand.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Cambridge can be a tough opponent at home but with Portsmouth carrying such momentum, you just can’t go against them. Just when it looks like they might drop points, they snatch something at the death. It goes to show the mentality Mousinho has instilled to this squad as they bid for a long-awaited rise from League One.

“As touched on before, the Abbey can prove a tough place to go but in such poor form, Cambridge don’t stand much of a chance of ending their dismal run here.

“I’m going for an away win.”

Cambridge United vs Portsmouth prediction: 0-2

Luke Phelps

“Polarising teams here. Pompey are bang in form and Cambridge are plummeting down the table, struggling to get any points on the board.

“For Portsmouth, this really should be a win if they’re to go on and earn promotion to the Championship. Cambridge will fancy being the underdogs but they’ll know that this will be a hugely difficult game.

“I’ll back Portsmouth for a relatively comfortable win, though I don’t think it’ll be all that easy on the night.”

Cambridge United vs Portsmouth prediction: 0-2