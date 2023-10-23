‘Difficult afternoon’ – Farke may have to consider dropping this Leeds man after poor Norwich performance: Opinion

Leeds United came from two goals behind to beat Norwich City 3-2 on Saturday.

Leeds United put in arguably their best second half performance of the 2023/24 Championship season so far on Saturday, coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 away at Norwich City.

Daniel Farke got one over his former side after a Shane Duffy own goal got them back in the game, with Crysencio Summerville netting a late brace to give the Whites all three points.

It was a decent overall performance from Leeds, but a few struggled, with one of those who struggled being summer signing Joel Piroe.

The Dutchman has already scored five in nine league outings for Leeds but he’s put in some disappointing performances.

Leeds Live rated his performance as a 5/10 on Saturday as he once again started in an unnatural no.10 position, with journalist Beren Cross writing about his performance:

“Another difficult afternoon where he struggled to know where to put himself.”

Leeds now find themselves in 3rd place of the Championship table, with six points separating them and Ipswich Town who saw their Friday night game vs Rotherham United postponed.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Piroe at Leeds United…

It’s been a fairly difficult start for Piroe.

Despite him averaging more than one goal every two games so far, he’s had to play in this unnatural no.10 position in most games; and in most games, he’s been somewhat missing.

He failed to make an impact on Saturday and there were some cries online for Farke to finally drop Piroe, especially if he’s not going to play him as a no.9 every week.

Leeds have a lot of attacking prowess in their ranks and so maybe Farke could start the likes of Patrick Bamford instead of Piroe, who would still remain a key player even if he was used more sporadically.

Leeds are next in action against Stoke City on Wednesday night, with kick off at 8pm.