‘Could put them to the sword’ – Wrexham vs Sutton United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Wrexham vs Sutton United prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Tuesday night.

Wrexham head into the game on the back of their latest League Two outing away at Bradford City. They drew 1-1 at Valley Parade.

Phil Parkinson’s side are 4th in the table at the moment. The Red Dragons are two points behind Crewe Alexandra in 3rd place.

As for Sutton, they have endured a really tough start to the season. They are bottom of the Football League and have just seven points on the board.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This one is only going one way. Wrexham have been in decent form this season and have only lost twice in the league as they look to gain promotion.

“Their upcoming game is a great opportunity for them to get three points on the board. Phil Parkinson’s side will be in confident mood at the moment after their recent strong results.

“Sutton are struggling and face a real battle to secure their League Two status this term. Their 3-2 loss at home to Morecambe last time out was another big blow for them and they are in for a tough night in Wales.”

Wrexham vs Sutton United prediction: 3-0

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

James Ray

“This is a good chance for Wrexham to pick up a real statement win. It’s no secret how dangerous they can be going forward and given just how tough they’re proving to beat now they’ve found their feet in League Two.

“Sutton on the other hand are really struggling. The highs of last season feel a long time ago and Wrexham are the sort of side that could put them to the sword if they’re not careful.

“I fear for the visitors a bit here. I’ll go for a 4-1 win for Wrexham.”

Wrexham vs Sutton United prediction: 4-1