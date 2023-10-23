Charlton Athletic ace expected to attract interest ahead of January

Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has said he expects Miles Leaburn to attract interest from elsewhere.

Charlton Athletic are likely to face a battle to keep hold of the striker in the future. The League One side managed to keep hold of him over the summer.

Leaburn, 19, moved to The Valley back in 2019. He scored for the Addicks in their 4-0 home win over Reading over the weekend, with Chuks Aneke, Tyreece Campbell and Alfie May also on the scoresheet.

Appleton provided this update on his situation, as per a report by London News Online: “I’m sure that’s the case (interest from elsewhere). Obviously it isn’t that we don’t welcome that, because ultimately as a football club you want to have the best players – or potentially the best players – in the league. With that comes interest from bigger clubs.

“From our point of view we see it as a positive because he is our player and we get to decide what we do with him.”

Charlton man impressing

Leaburn was linked with Premier League side Aston Villa in April, as reported by The Sun. He was then reportedly on the radar of some unnamed German teams later in the window, as per London News Online.

The teenager is under contract until June 2025 meaning the Addicks are under no pressure to cash in on him yet and can wait for the right price tag if they are to even consider selling him.

Prior to his move to Charlton four years ago, he spent time on the books at fellow London club Chelsea and played for the Blues at various youth levels before heading out the exit door.

His switch to the Addicks has worked out well for him as he is already getting regular first-team football under his belt despite his young.

He broke into the team last term and went on to make 40 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 13 goals.

Leaburn is already well on the way to beating his tally from the last campaign and has found the net on six occasions so far this season.

Charlton are back in action tomorrow night with an away trip to Lincoln City as they look to keep their momentum going under Appleton. They are 10th in the league and are only four points off the play-offs.