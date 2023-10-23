Bradford City rejected by coach who left Leeds United in the summer

Former Leeds United coach Karl Robinson has rejected the chance to talk to Bradford City, reports Pete O’Rourke.

Bradford City are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Mark Hughes. The League Two side currently have Kevin McDonald in interim charge.

Robinson, 43, cut ties with Leeds at the end of last season following their relegation to the Championship. He spent the last four games of the last campaign as their number two under Sam Allardyce.

According to reporter O’Rourke on X, he has ‘turned down’ the opportunity to speak with the Bantams. His search for a new role continues.

Bradford City turned down

Bradford could have seen Robinson as someone who could have guided them out of the fourth tier. However, they will have to look elsewhere for their next managerial appointment.

The Bantams have been doing well under caretaker boss McDonald, who was actually signed as a player over the summer. The Scotsman has won three out of his four games in charge so far and drew 1-1 with Wrexham at home over the weekend.

Robinson has a big decision to make on what he wants to do next and has been weighing up his options over the past few months as he carefully waits for the right job. He turned down the Fleetwood Town job in League One earlier this term, as reported by Football Insider.

The Merseyside-born man started his managerial career at MK Dons after a coaching stint at Blackburn Rovers and spent six years with the Buckinghamshire outfit from 2010 to 2016.

He then had spells in the third tier at Charlton Athletic and Oxford United respectively before Leeds came calling in early May to invite him to work with Allardyce.