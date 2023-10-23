‘Back to winning ways’ – Swansea City vs Watford prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Swansea City vs Watford prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday.

Swansea City welcome Watford to the Swansea.com Stadium tomorrow night, with the Swans looking to bounce back after defeat vs Leicester City on Saturday ended a run of four-straight wins.

The Swans now sit in 17th place of the table with Michael Duff’s side having taken 15 points from their opening 12 games of the season.

Watford meanwhile returned to winning ways over the weekend. The Hornets beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Vicarage Road, with Valerien Ismael’s side now in 19th place of the Championship table and just two points behind Swansea.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Swansea shouldn’t be too disheartened by that defeat vs Leicester. They went a goal up in that game and gave a good account of themselves, and they’ll view this one as a good chance to get back to winning ways.

“Watford though did well to get over a new-look Sheffield Wednesday side on Saturday. That win takes a bit of pressure off them after a poor start, though they face a very tough task against Swansea tomorrow.

“Watford are very poor on the road too, so I think the Swans might nick this one.”

Swansea City vs Watford prediction: 2-1

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

James Ray

“While Swansea were beaten at the weekend, they’re not the first and certainly won’t be the last to be dispatched by Leicester. For that reason, they should be eyeing a bounce back here.

“Watford beat Sheffield Wednesday and while the Owls have really been struggling, it could be all the Hornets need to gain some confidence. The squad needs work but there’s no doubt that it’s far more capable than we’ve seen to date.

“I will go for a home win, but it could be close.”

Swansea City vs Watford prediction: 1-0