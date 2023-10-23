‘A magnet to the ball’ – Southampton ace proves why Martin signed him after 8/10 performance vs Hull City

Southampton claimed an impressive 2-1 win away at Hull City on Saturday.

Southampton are now four games unbeaten in the Championship, winning three of those, after a run of four-straight defeats prior.

Russell Martin’s side are now up in 5th place of the Championship table having taken 20 points from their opening 12 games of the season, with 2nd place Ipswich Town eight points ahead.

It’s been a mixed season so far for the Saints, but Saturday’s performance was a strong one with the players giving an overall steady account of themselves.

One player managed to stand out though; Flynn Downes.

The midfielder arrived on loan from West Ham in the summer, reuniting with his former Swansea City boss Russell Martin after a difficult first season with the Hammers.

Since, the 24-year-old has made eight Championship appearances for Southampton, starting and finish each of the last five games and showing his class in the process.

Daily Echo rated his performance vs Hull City 8/10, with journalist Alfie House adding:

“Another typical Downes performance. A magnet to the ball as Southampton looked to build out from the back. A brilliant overlapping run in the 95th minute to set up Ryan Fraser’s winner.”

Downes and Southampton on the up…

Southampton and Martin have received criticism from fans this season. But the last few games and results have been positive and so it seems like Southampton are starting to turn a corner.

And Downes has been key for Martin over the past few weeks; he’s a real general in the midfield, able to pass the ball and able to put in the miles and the tackles to give his side some steel in the midfield.

West Ham will be pleased with his performances and Downes will be pleased to be back playing regular football.

Southampton return to action vs Preston North End on Wednesday night.