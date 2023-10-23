23-year-old to consider Sheffield Wednesday future this winter, report says

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ciaran Brennan is open to a January exit and will consider his future at the club, Yorkshire Live has said.

Sheffield Wednesday recruited defender Brennan in 2016, bringing him into their academy ranks from Irish side Waterford. Since then, he’s played 18 times for the Owls’ first-team, also finding action in the youth setup and out on loans with Swindon Town, Notts County and Gainsborough Trinity.

After last year’s loan with Swindon though, Brennan stayed put at Hillsborough this summer. He’s out of the Owls’ EFL squad though and as a result, he’s missing out on valuable game time.

Now, an update on Brennan’s situation has emerged from Yorkshire Live. They report that the 23-year-old is open to a winter move away from Sheffield Wednesday and will consider his future in the New Year.

Brennan is under contract with the club until next summer, though there is a 12-month extension option also in his deal with the Championship club.

The next move

Brennan has been at Sheffield Wednesday for a while now and though it would have been hoped he could forge a senior career with the Owls, you can’t help but feel his future lies elsewhere. He’s got EFL experience to his name with the club and has found action out on loan too, so he could be a shrewd winter pickup for a team needing a centre-back.

At 23, the time has come for the Irishman to play senior football week in, week out. That will surely be at the forefront of his mind heading into January and unless he can catch the eye of Danny Rohl in training, you’d fancy Sheffield Wednesday to sanction an exit.

Whether that is permanent or temporary, that may well be down to the player and the teams interested in recruiting him.