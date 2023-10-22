Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and West Brom keen on 21-year-old defender

Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and West Brom are keen on Bracknell Town defender Olukayode Osu, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The trio are all looking to lure the promising youngster to the Football League in the January transfer window. His current club will face a battle to keep hold of him this winter.

Osu, 21, is now reportedly attracting attention from the Premier League, Championship and League One at the moment.

TEAMtalk claim top flight outfit Sheffield United are admirers of him as well, along with ambitious League Two club Wrexham.

Barnsley, Huddersfield and West Brom target

Barnsley could see Osu as someone to bolster their defensive department. The Tykes are currently eyeing promotion from the third tier under Neill Collins and drew 1-1 away at Leyton Orient this weekend.

The Yorkshire side will need to see off competition from the league above though if they were to lure the non-league man to Oakwell, with Huddersfield mentioned as a potential suitor too.

Darren Moore was brought in as Neil Warnock’s replacement and his side secured a 2-1 win over QPR in their last outing.

Their new boss will be eager to put his own stamp on the squad when the next window opens. He guided Sheffield Wednesday to promotion last term but left Hillsborough over the summer.

Osu can play in midfield if needed to and the fact he is getting regular football under his belt in the Southern League Premier Division South will be good for his development right now, as opposed to playing youth football somewhere.

He will have a big decision to make on what to do next, with it appearing that he isn’t short of options at the moment.