Arsenal cast eyes over Sunderland prospect ahead of potential swoop

Sunderland youngster Mason Cotcher is on trial at Arsenal, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland are poised to lose the highly-rated teenager. He is weighing up his options as he looks to pen his first professional contract.

Cotcher, 17, was offered a deal by the Black Cats earlier in the summer. However, the Championship side weren’t able to agree terms with him.

The Sunderland Echo report the North East outfit were ‘open’ for him returning to the fold if he had a change of heart. However, he is now being looked at by the Gunners.

Big decision for Sunderland youngster

Cotcher has a big decision to make on where to go next. He would have more of a chance of breaking into Sunderland’s first-team as opposed to Arsenal’s.

The Black Cats are no strangers to giving young players senior minutes under Tony Mowbray. For example, Chris Rigg is enjoying his time at the Stadium of Light at the moment and is getting opportunities.

However, the bright lights of the Premier League and the Emirates Stadium may be too hard to turn down if the London club come calling if his trial is successful.

Cotcher has risen up through the academy at Sunderland and has represented them at various youth levels over recent times.

He was a key player for their U18s side last term in the Premier League 2 and scored nine goals in 25 outings in all competitions. In addition, he was named in Mowbray’s squad for their FA Cup clash against Shrewsbury Town in the last campaign.

The Black Cats were in action this weekend against Stoke City but were beaten 2-1 at the bet365 Stadium by their former boss Alex Neil.