3 managers Colchester United must consider after Ben Garner’s exit

Colchester United have parted company with Ben Garner following their slow start to the new season.

Colchester United are currently sat in 23rd position in the League Two table. They have picked up 10 points from their first 13 games.

The U’s lost 2-1 at home to Harrogate Town this weekend. The Essex outfit are now in the hunt for a new manager.

With this in mind, here is a look at three options who they should consider…

David Artell

The 42-year-old guided Crewe Alexandra to promotion to League One in 2020 and won Manager of the Season in the same year. He spent just over five years in charge of the Railwaymen and won 36.5% of games.

Artell, who played for the likes of Rotherham United and Mansfield Town in his playing days as a centre-back, cut ties with the Alex in April 2022. He has since been weighing up his next move and is an option for Colchester.

Neil Harris

He has recently been sacked by fellow fourth tier outfit Gillingham and would be a shrewd appointment by the U’s if they were able to tempt him into an immediate return to the dugout. His Gills side were sat in the play-offs when he was given the chop.

Harris has also had spells in the past at Millwall and Cardiff City and has a big decision to make on where he wants to go next following his Priestfield exit.

Danny Cowley

Cowley has managed in Essex before at Concord Rangers and Braintree Town and the Colchester vacancy could be an opportunity for him to get back into the game.

He was last in charge of Portsmouth but was dismissed by the Fratton Park club earlier this year. The 44-year-old has also had stints at Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town.