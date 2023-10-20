Tranmere Rovers casting eyes over young pair on week-long trial

Tranmere Rovers have been taking a look at Crumlin United pair Rhys Brennan and Ryan Kelly, as per a report by the Irish Mirror.

Tranmere Rovers invited the duo to Prenton Park on trial. They started their spell with the League Two side on Monday and are due to end it on Friday.

The youngsters have both caught the eye playing for the Leinster Senior League Senior Division outfit and will be hoping to land a switch to the Football League.

The Irish Mirror claim they have been attracting interest from ‘several’ League of Ireland teams over recent times as well.

Tranmere eye duo

Brennan and Kelly could be seen by Tranmere as two players for the future and they will have a decision to make regarding what to do next when their trials come to a close.

In the meantime, the Whites are back in action with a home clash against Doncaster Rovers as they look to start climbing up the league table.

It has been a slow start to the campaign for the Merseyside outfit and they need to start picking up more wins to avoid a season of struggle.

They made the decision to part company with Ian Dawes after a poor run of form last month and the experienced Nigel Adkins, formerly of Southampton, Sheffield United and Hull City, remains in interim charge.

Adkins is a vastly experienced manager but it remains to be seen whether he will be taking the job on a full-time basis yet.

Tranmere are in 21st position in the fourth tier table and have picked up just 10 points from their first 13 games. They are only outside the bottom two on goal difference.

They continue to keep tabs on the future though and the fact they have been looking at Brennan and Kelly shows they are planning to bolster their youth ranks down the line.