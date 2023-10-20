Star man returns: Leeds United team news and predicted XI to face Norwich City

The latest Leeds United team news as Daniel Farke’s side gear up to face Norwich City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Leeds United will be looking to push further up the Championship table with a win over Norwich City this weekend. The Whites sit in 5th place and could rise to 3rd place with a win if Sunderland and Preston North End’s results fall in their favour.

In the last game before the break, Farke’s men beat Bristol City 2-1. Joel Piroe and Dan James were on the scoresheet as they ensured the Robins travelled back to Ashton Gate with nothing to show for their efforts.

A trip to Norwich City sees Farke return to his old stomping ground. The Canaries sit in 7th but an inconsistent run of form has led to questions being asked of manager David Wagner.

Leeds United team news

Speaking in his pre-match press conference – as relayed by reporter Beren Cross – Farke confirmed that Wilfried Gnonto will be in contention after returning to training successfully over the course of the international break. The same goes for Jamie Shackleton after his shoulder injury.

Junior Firpo has been back in training but he’ll take a couple of weeks to get back up to speed, while Djed Spence has to wait another two weeks or so before he can get back to training.

Stuart Dallas has continued his integrated training and faces several weeks before he can return to contention.

Farke was also vocal about the amount of game time Archie Gray had over the international break with England’s Young Lions, starting every game and playing the full 90 in all of them. For that reason, a rest could be on the cards for the prodigy.

Predicted XI

Meslier (GK)

Ayling

Rodon

Struijk

Byram

Ampadu

Kamara

Summerville

Piroe

Gnonto

Rutter

After Gray’s international exploits, he could benefit from a drop out of the starting XI. After operating as a right-back prior to the break, stalwart Luke Ayling could come back into the team, though Shackleton is an option following his recovery.

Elsewhere, the only change could be the return of Gnonto. Farke may choose to be patient with his return to starting football but if he’s deemed ready to go, he could come in for Dan James.

The Championship clash kicks off at Carrow Road at 15:00 tomorrow afternoon.