Southampton boss gives injury update on Taylor Harwood-Bellis ahead of Hull City clash

Southampton boss Russell Martin says that Taylor Harwood-Bellis is in the side to face Hull City this weekend.

Southampton take on Hull City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

The Saints go into this one in 10th place of the Championship table compared to their opponents in 9th, with Martin’s side now unbeaten in three following a run of four-straight defeats.

During the international break though, Southampton were dealt a fresh injury concern regarding Harwood-Bellis; it was reported by talkSPORT that the 21-year-old had withdrawn from the Young Lions squad due to a hamstring injury.

But speaking to Daily Echo ahead of the weekend, Martin revealed that the Manchester City loan man’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared, saying:

“Taylor is in the squad, we will see today whether he is fit enough to start or not. He has come through that pretty well.

“He played with the injury, we didn’t know about it until after the game. That’s his mindset and mentality. He’s a young guy so maybe in a year or two he comes off when he feels something because he might have made it a little bit worse.

“It’s not too bad and it hasn’t been too serious. There will be a couple of people who we will have to manage this week because they have been away on international duty.”

Harwood-Bellis back for Southampton

Martin and co would’ve been fearing the worst when they heard the news of Harwood-Bellis. He’s a key player for the Saints who have been inconsistent so far, so Martin will want him fit and available.

And it seems like his injury isn’t too serious which is obviously a huge positive for the club, though expect Martin to at least start the City loan man on the bench for this weekend’s game.

Hull City are a good side and they’ve not had the best run of form of late either, so they’ll want to put in a positive performance in front of their home fans tomorrow afternoon.

The game kicks off at 3pm.