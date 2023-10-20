Rooney shares Birmingham City injury latest with 22-year-old closing in on return

Birmingham City travel to Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend.

Birmingham City kick start life under new boss Wayne Rooney with a trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Michael Carrick and Rooney enjoyed good successes at Manchester United during their playing days there, but now the pair will go against each other in the dugout.

Blues currently sit in 6th place of the Championship table compared to Middlesbrough in 16th, though just four points separate the two sides as things stand.

It’s a tough first game for Rooney who replaces a well-liked name in John Eustace. And Rooney also inherits a squad with a few names already on the injury list, with Keshi Anderson, Lee Buchanan, George Hall, Tyler Roberts, Alfie Chang, and Ethan Laird currently sidelined.

Asked for an update on the injury front during his first pre-match press conference as Birmingham City manager, Rooney said:

“Ethan Laird is probably the closest to being back, we’re hoping he can be back in some capacity next week. With the other lads, they’re still a few weeks away, so they’re not close yet. But Ethan is the one who could potentially be training with us at some point next week.”

Laird, 22, has missed the last two months with a hamstring injury following his permanent summer switch from Manchester United.

The right-back has made just three Championship appearances for Birmingham City so far this season.

A welcome return…

For Rooney, Laird’s return to action will be a boost. He’s a very dynamic player and his energy at right-back could help Rooney to deploy this no-fear football that’s being banded around.

And for Laird, getting back into action after a fairly lengthy spell on the sidelines will be a boost, but he may not walk straight into the XI with Cody Drameh currently having the right-back spot locked down.

For Rooney though, having this kind of quality and depth is only a good thing.

Tomorrow’s game at the Riverside kicks off at 3pm.