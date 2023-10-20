‘Really need to turn things around’ – Stoke City vs Sunderland prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Stoke City vs Sunderland prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Stoke City welcome Sunderland this weekend, with Potters boss Alex Neil going up against his former employer.

Neil left Sunderland for Stoke shortly after the start of last season. But since, Neil and Stoke have struggled, and he currently sees his side sitting in 21st place of the Championship table after a poor start to the season.

Sunderland meanwhile are enjoying a strong season so far. After their play-off finish last time round, Tony Mowbray now sees his Black Cats side sitting in 4th and they’ll be out for revenge this weekend, after losing 4-0 at home to Middlesbrough last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Stoke City really need to turn things around. But they’ve got some tough games coming up and the visit of Sunderland could pile more misery on Neil.

“Sunderland will have put that defeat vs Middlesbrough behind them and they’ll want a return to winning ways against a lowly Stoke City side.

“Both teams have injuries right now but I feel like Sunderland have the quality and depth over Stoke, so I’ll back them for an away win here.”

Stoke City vs Sunderland prediction: 0-2

James Ray

“You have to wonder how much time the Potters will give Neil to turn things around. We’ve only seen glimpses of what this Stoke City side are capable of and after the backing he received in the summer, it might not be long before they opt for change.

“I can’t see their fortunes improving with Sunderland coming to town either. The Black Cats are a dangerous attacking outfit and they might just have too much for Stoke. The big loss to Middlesbrough showed Mowbray’s side has its weaknesses, although the Dan Neil red card had a big impact on that tie.

“I’ll back the visitors to bounce back here though, condemning Stoke to more suffering.

Stoke City vs Sunderland prediction: 1-2