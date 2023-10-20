‘Punching above their weight’ – West Brom vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their West Brom vs Plymouth Argyle prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

West Brom welcome Plymouth Argyle to The Hawthorns tomorrow afternoon, with the Baggies looking to move into the play-off places with a win.

Carlos Corberan’s side sit in 11th place of the Championship table as things stand and go into this one with just one defeat from their last six league outings.

Plymouth meanwhile are down in 18th. Steven Schumacher’s Green Army have won just one of their last six in the Championship now, having lost their last two.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Results haven’t been going Plymouth’s way of late. They’re playing well and sticking to their philosophy, but Schumacher may be slightly worried about where his side are going to pick up the points this season.

“West Brom are somewhat punching above their weight. I think they’ll be in or around the top six this season and after a very subdued summer transfer window, a lot of credit must go to Corberan.

“He has a few key injuries going into this one and it could make things difficult, but I think West Brom edge this one.”

West Brom vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“West Brom had been on a decent run before their disappointing loss to rivals Birmingham City but with Plymouth Argyle up next, they stand a decent chance of getting back to winning ways.

“The Pilgrims have shown what they’re capable of at this level on their day but away from home, they’re not the same side they are at Home Park. That has to give the Baggies confidence given they’ve won three of their five Championship games at The Hawthorns.

“Plymouth have the talent to pose problems for the hosts but I think West Brom will have the edge. I’ll go for a 2-1 home win.”

West Brom vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 2-1