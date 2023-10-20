One key change: Ipswich Town team news and predicted XI to face Rotherham United

The latest Ipswich Town team news as Kieran McKenna’s side gear up to face Rotherham United in the Championship tonight.

Ipswich Town come into their Friday night clash with Rotherham United looking to maintain their fantastic form. The Tractor Boys have lost just once since rising to the Championship, with nine wins from 11 games leaving them 2nd in the table.

As this week’s Friday game, Kieran McKenna’s side can start the weekend at the top of the division if they come away with all three points. Of course, Leicester City will return to the summit if they avoid defeat against Swansea City on Saturday though.

Rotherham United meanwhile are down in 23rd. Matt Taylor’s side look set for a relegation fight after just one win in 11 but they’ve shown before they can spring a surprise at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Ipswich Town team news

McKenna provided the latest on the Ipswich Town squad prior to the game, as relayed by Suffolk News.

Wes Burns is facing a spell out through a shoulder injury sustained with Wales and further details of his absence may emerge in the wake of tonight’s game. Freddie Ladapo is another who will be absent with an achilles injury meaning he’ll miss the tie against his former team.

Australian internationals Massimo Luongo and Cameron Burgess will be available but Elkan Baggott will be absent from the squad. This game still comes too soon for Christian Walton and Axel Tuanzebe too.

Predicted XI

Hladky (GK)

Williams

Woolfenden

Burgess

Davis

Luongo

Morsy

Harness

Chaplin

Broadhead

Hirst

Walton’s continued return to fitness means Vaclav Hladky will stay in goal. You’d think the full backline will remain the same too, unless Burgess is handed a spot on the bench after his return from international duty and George Edmundson comes in.

The only change could be on the right-hand side in Burns’ absence. It will likely be Omari Hutchinson or Marcus Harness who gets the starting spot, and the latter could be the preferred option.

The tie kicks off at 20:00 tonight and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.