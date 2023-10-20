Millwall vacancy attracting plenty of interest as the Lions take their time in finding Rowett’s replacement

Millwall are not ‘rushing’ into a managerial appointment as they carefully weigh up their options, as per a report by the Evening Standard.

Millwall have a big decision on who to bring in as their next boss. The Championship side decided to part company with Gary Rowett earlier this week.

They have placed Adam Barrett in caretaker charge until a permanent successor is found. The Lions had a break from the action last weekend due to international call-ups and are back this Saturday with an away trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End.

The Evening Standard report the London club have ‘already been contacted by interested applicants’ which suggests their vacancy is a popular one. However, they are taking their time to find the right person.

Millwall weighing up options

Millwall is an attractive job in the second tier as they have been on the brink of the play-offs over recent times. They missed out on the top six on the final day of last season.

They turned to Rowett back in 2019 and he won 38.8% of games in charge at The Den. Prior to his switch down south, he had spells at Burton Albion, Birmingham City, Derby County and Stoke City.

He did a decent job with the Lions and although he wasn’t able to get them into the play-offs in the end, he still managed to keep them consistently in the top half and they were never in any relegation trouble.

It is now time for someone new to take the team forward as they look to rise up the table. Millwall are currently sat in 15th position after picking up 15 points from their first 11 games.

They are only three points off 6th place Birmingham City heading into their upcoming trip to Preston.