Millwall make surprise approach for 74-year-old after Gary Rowett’s exit

Millwall made the decision to part ways with manager Rowett earlier this week. While sections of the Lions’ support believed the boss had taken the club as far as he could, the timing of his exit caught many off guard.

It means the Championship side are now in the market for a new boss while Adam Barrett leads the team on a caretaker basis until a replacement is found.

Now, a new report from Football Insider has claimed Millwall have made a shock move for an out-of-work candidate.

They report that the Lions have made an approach to legendary boss Warnock to become their new manager. The 74-year-old isn’t long out of work himself having left Huddersfield Town in September. Darren Moore was swiftly named as his replacement there but the idea of a return to the dugout was never dismissed by Warnock.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

After his heroics at Huddersfield Town, many might have thought Warnock would join a club in another relegation dogfight if he was to return to the dugout. However, an approach from Millwall suggests something a little different might be in store for the experienced manager.

Millwall narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season and despite their poor start to this campaign, they’ll be hopeful of mounting a similar push again. Warnock has experience of doing so, making him a decent fit for the job at The Den as they look for an experienced boss with promotions behind them.

The Lions currently sit 15th in the Championship table. They’re still only three points away from the play-offs having taken eight points from their last five league games.