Midfielder set for Oxford United reunion despite interest from League One, League Two clubs

Oxford United had Spanish midfielder Gorrin on the books for four years, recruiting him from Motherwell in the summer of 2019. At the peak of his powers he was a real star in the middle for the U’s, playing 114 times for the club.

However, he suffered a second ACL injury of his Oxford career towards the end of last year. Since then, he’s been on the road to recovery and kept training with the League One side over the summer despite the expiry of his contract.

Now though, it is said the Gorrin is set to pen a short-term deal with Liam Manning’s side.

Football Insider reports that amid interest from League One and League Two clubs, the 30-year-old has decided to re-sign for Oxford United. He’ll sign a deal to keep him onboard until January as he nears a return to full fitness.

A welcome return

After such a long time out with another cruel knee injury, Gorrin will no doubt be welcomed back to Oxford United with open arms. He’s proven himself as a top midfielder at League One level before and fingers crossed he can get back to his best.

With a short-term deal in the offing, this could provide a chance for Gorrin to take the final steps in his return to fitness before getting back out on the pitch. Then, he can either fight to earn himself an extended stay with Manning’s side or bid to catch the eyes of other potential suitors ahead of January.

Oxford United currently sit 2nd in the League One table having won nine out of 11 games thus far. They’ve done brilliantly to keep pace with leaders Portsmouth, who are still yet to taste defeat in the third-tier this season.