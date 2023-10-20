Midfielder remains out: Charlton Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Reading

The latest Charlton Athletic team news as Michael Appleton’s side gear up to face Reading in League One tomorrow.

Charlton Athletic come into this weekend’s game against Reading looking to maintain their unbeaten start to Michael Appleton’s reign. The Addicks have collected nine points from a possible 15, winning two and drawing three League One games.

As a result, the South London outfit sit in 14th place with 15 points to their name from 11 outings.

As for Reading, their struggles off the pitch are continuing to have a big impact on the pitch. Ruben Selles’ side are down in 22nd place with six points to their name having been deducted four points for financial regulation breaches.

Charlton Athletic team news

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Appleton confirmed that midfielder Panutche Camara will remain sidelined as he continues to work his way back to full fitness.

Goalkeeper Harry Isted and Terry Taylor are long-term absentees but thankfully, the returning international players are all available. That includes Terell Thomas, James Abankwah, Michael Hector and Karoy Anderson.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Predicted XI

Maynard-Brewer (GK)

T.Watson

Jones

Hector

Thomas

Fraser

L. Watson

Dobson

Blackett-Taylor

May

Leaburn

With no new injury blows emerging, it could be a largely similar team for Charlton Athletic. The back five will likely stay the same with new signing Sam Walker on the bench to provide cover for goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

In midfield, Scott Fraser will be keen to come into the side. He could play in a more advanced central role with George Dobson sitting deep or he could come in on the right-hand side, seeing Slobodan Tedic, Tyreece Campbell and/or Chem Campbell named on the bench.

Up top, Charlton Athletic academy graduate Miles Leaburn could start alongside Alfie May. But, Chuks Aneke will also be hopeful of starting.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 tomorrow afternoon.