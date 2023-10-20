Michael Carrick offers Middlesbrough contract update with long-serving duo seeing deals expire in 2024

Middlesbrough are yet to offer new contracts to any players, Michael Carrick has said to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough have a few of players who see their deals expire at the end of the season. Experienced defender Paddy McNair is one of the headline names nearing the end of their contracts, alongside Jonny Howson and cover goalkeeper Jamie Jones.

McNair is in his sixth season with the club having joined back in 2018. He’s played 204 times for the club across all competitions while Boro captain has made 284 appearances across his seven years at the Riverside.

Now, Carrick has offered an update on the contract situation, and it seems Middlesbrough are pretty laid back as it stands.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, Carrick stated that no one has been offered a new deal as of yet. McNair, Howson and any other player out of contract next summer will enter the final six months of their deals in January, potentially opening the door for them to move on cut-price or pre-contract agreements.

“At this moment in time, no one has been offered a new contract,” Carrick said.

“That’s not an individual thing, that’s just where we are.

“It’s part of the planning. Timing is always important in football, in whatever way it goes for any individual. At the moment, we are where we are.”

Time to act?

Middlesbrough still have a couple of months before the January transfer window opens, so there’s plenty of time for them to switch their focus to contract matters further down the line. Some clubs may prefer to get the matter sorted sooner rather than later to keep the full focus on on-pitch matters but as long as the players are settled and confident the situation can be smoothly resolved, there isn’t a need to rush just yet.

McNair and Howson are still influential assets for Carrick and Middlesbrough, so they’d be two valuable players to keep.

The former is one of the club’s higher earners though, so he could be viewed as a player that could provide Boro with some financial leeway if a Championship team – or any other team for that matter – comes in for him. Time will tell how the situation pans out but on the contract front, there’s no need for concern at this stage.